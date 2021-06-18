On Friday, HBO Max users reported they were facing issues trying to access the streaming service, and the company has since acknowledged the issues.

Per Variety, reports of issues with the WarnerMedia service spiked on monitoring site DownDetector on Friday afternoon. Of those reporting such issues, 39 percent said they had trouble logging in, 35 percent said they had server connection errors, and 24 percent said they had non-specific video streaming issues. Users faced similar issues for over an hour on May 25 and for at least 30 minutes following the finale of Mare of Easttown hitting the service.

“We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming HBO Max and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible,” wrote the customer service account for HBO Max. Around an hour later, the same account indicated that the issues have since been fixed. “Full service has now been resotred,” the account tweeted. “You may need to restart the HBO Max app.”

This isn’t the only blunder to come from HBO Max this week, however. As Deadline reported on Thursday, some subscribers were very confused after they received an email from the company titled, “Integration Test Email #1.” Even Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn gave his thoughts on the email. “Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker,” he wrote.

It didn’t take the HBO Max account long to address the bizarre email, making it clear that someone somewhere pressed the wrong button. "We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening," the account tweeted on Thursday. "We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it."

HBO Max has not let fans know when they can expect “Integration Test Email #2.”