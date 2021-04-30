HBO Max’s Green Lantern series has found its lead.

Finn Wittrock has been tapped to play Guy Gardner and his superhero alter-ego the Green Lantern, Deadline reported on Friday. Wittrock is best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated La La Land and the acclaimed TV series American Horror Story.

On Instagram the 36-year-old Wittrock wrote, “Beyond excited to join the Green Lantern universe as Guy Gardner. Coming to HBO Max in the not-too distant future!”

HBO Max’s Green Lantern series will be written by Greg Berlanti (of the CW and DC’s Arrowverse fame), Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith. It will follow the story of the Green Lantern Corps, which began on Earth in 1941 with FBI agent Alan Scott. The series will focus on Scott’s connection with Gardner and the half-alien Bree Jarta, whom he meets in 1984. Together, they will meet other members of the Green Lantern Corps and more new heroes.

The Guy Gardner Green Lantern was first introduced in 1968. By the 1980s, he became a hyper-patriotic, masculine—yet still likable—character. This is the profile that Wittrock will embody, which will be balanced by the Scott character, who is gay.

HBO Max revealed that a Green Lantern series would be coming to the streaming service back in October. It will start with an order of 10 one-hour episodes. Along with writing the series, Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will serve as Green Lantern’s executive producers with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg. Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi will also co-executive produce the show.