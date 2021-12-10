In the lead-up to Christmas and the holidays, as we retreat from the cold winter months, you’re probably starting to compile a mental list of all the films and TV series you’re going to watch to see you through to 2022.

To throw some inspiration your way, Complex UK and ITV Hub are this month launching a video series starring Who We Be Talks podcast host Harry Pinero and host of THE ZEZE MILLZ SHOW on YouTube, Zeze Millz, for a series where the two stars put their picks of what to watch in the coming months against each other in a Drama vs. Reality showdown.

There will be four episodes in total, running throughout December, each one pitting two shows against each other. Harry Pinero will champion the drama side, flying the flag for shows like The Tower and Hollington Drive, while Zeze Millz will make her case for ITV Hub’s stock of reality shows like Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Peckham’s Finest.

Together, Harry and Zeze will go through eight shows, running through the highlights (spoiler-free, of course) and letting us now why each one is an essential watch. The first episode goes live next week, with a series of viewers guides running alongside, and you can watch each new episode as it lands right here on Complex.

Check out the full library of content on ITV Hub now.