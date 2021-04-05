To mark the tenth anniversary of Game of Thrones making its television debut, HBO announced a month-long celebration of the fantasy show.

Kicking off the Iron Anniversary event, HBO Max now features a Game of Thrones spotlight page to encourage fans to revisit the entire show. The spotlight page provides fans not only with all of the episodes in one easy to access place but it also offers something for newcomers by including introductions to the vast array of characters and locations featured in the show. It also features more spoilerific content for longtime fans, including plenty of easter eggs. On top of that, there are over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras for fans to dive into.

HBO2 will launch a “MaraThrone” of the first season at 10 a.m. ET on April 10, with a challenge to coincide that will see donations made to charities including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, and UNICEF among others. On top of all that, any fan who had a GoT-themed wedding will be given an anniversary gift of their own from HBO, with barrels of wine, custom chalices, and plenty of cakes.

Game of Thrones special edition products are on the way, too, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé. Funko has unveiled a new iron-textured limited-edition run of different Game of Thrones Pop! vinyl. And finally, Danish craft beer brewery Mikkeller is launching a range of beers inspired by the whole saga.

The very first episode of Game of Thrones aired on April 17, 2011, and pulled in an impressive 2.22 million viewers. By the end of its eight-season run, the show pulled in a peak of 13.61 million with the final episode, “The Iron Throne.” Catch a teaser for the anniversary event above.