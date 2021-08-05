After over five years of development, FX and Hulu finally shared the first trailer for the long-awaited TV series adaptation of Y: The Last Man.

Based on the beloved comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, this iteration of Y started development at FX all the way back in 2015. After countless stops and starts, including COVID-19 striking as filming was set to begin, production on Y: The Last Man finally kicked off in October 2020 and concluded last month. The first two episodes are set to premiere on Sept. 13, and now fans of the DC series that published from 2002-08 have finally gotten their first look at the live-action adaptation.

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome died nearly instantaneously, with the exception being one man and his pet monkey. Y’s cast is led by Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown and Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, with Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Olivia Thirlby, and Amber Tamblyn among the rest of the ensemble cast.

The pilot that was shot in 2018 originally featured Barry Keoghan as Yorick, but it was reshot and rewritten as production for the full season went underway. Every episode of the first season is set to be directed by women, with Louise Friedberg handling the first two and Eliza Clark serving as the showrunner.

Y: The Last Man’s first failed brush with a screen adaptation began in 2007, when the ball starting rolling for a feature film. That development hell lasted over six years.

Watch the first trailer for Y: The Last Man, coming to FX and Hulu, above.