Florence Pugh has never shied away from defending her relationship with Zach Braff. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Pugh explained why she thinks her love life “bugs” people.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she said. When asked if people think she should be dating someone like Timothée Chalamet, with whom she co-starred in Little Women, she replied, “Exactly. Exactly. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or a story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh and Braff were bullied last year, when she shared a post wishing Braff a happy birthday, highlighting their 20-year age gap. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love,” she said in a video response. “I would never in my life, ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”

Pugh once again addressed the bullying in Sunday’s interview. “It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and shit on it,” she explained. “That’s so not my nature, to go and bully for the sake of bullying. … It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me.”

While Pugh has faced comments about her private life, she’s gotten her fair share of praise for her acting work as of late. When the early reactions for Black Widow came in, many pointed towards Pugh as a highlight of the film.

Black Widow hits theaters this Friday.