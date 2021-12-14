The tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has just had its release date moved to fit squarely in summer blockbuster territory.

According to Variety, the next entry into the film series about fast cars, big explosions, and, most importantly, family, will be hitting theaters on May 19, 2023 instead of its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023. This puts Fast & Furious 10 in a perfect position to claim summer blockbuster supremacy, as many Fast & Furious movies have done in the past.

Replacing Fast 10 in that April 7 time slot will be another animated film out of Universal that has yet to be announced yet. The studio has not revealed any details about the film other than it will be an “event.” Its previous release date was March 24, 2023.

Little is known about the tenth Fast & Furious film as well, besides that it will be directed by Justin Lin, who also was behind Fast 9, and that Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and more OG cast members will be making their return to the franchise.

F9 grossed $726 million globally after its release last summer, which is even more impressive considering the hit the box office took because of COVID-19 shutting down movie theaters and forcing many companies to release their films at home and in theaters the same day. Regardless, the power of family even overcame a global pandemic and allowed for the Fast & Furious franchise to make it to its tenth film, by any means necessary.