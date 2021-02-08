Marvel shared another look at their upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during Super Bowl LV.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will co-star in the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster with supporting cast including Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. The series will follow Stan and Mackie as The Winter Soldier and Falcon, respectively. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which the mantle of Captain America was passed on to Falcon, the show will find the pair taking on an anarchist group known as the “Flag-Smashers.”

Mackie himself said Falcon isn’t entirely sure whether he wants to be the next Cap.

“The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” he said in an interview on Sirius XM. “The show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.”

The trailer shows that the new team-up doesn’t go as smoothly as they did for the old Avengers. The pair grumble and nitpick their way through several massive fight scenes, including airborne battles in bomber planes and fistfights on top of semi-trucks.

The series was originally meant to be one of Marvel’s first television series on Disney+ with a release date back in August of last year. The coronavirus pandemic upended that plan, like it did much of the entertainment industry, and the surreal Wandavision was past the pole ahead of its MCU cousins. The series has since been rescheduled to debut on March 19.