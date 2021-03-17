Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropping on Disney+ this week, the show’s head writer teased how it will set up future MCU projects.

Malcolm Spellman spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show, which is set to kick-off its six-episode run on March 19. As with WandaVision, Spellman says the show will directly impact future MCU projects, although he stopped short of saying what those projects are.

“I can think of three that I’m not allowed to talk about,” Spellman said. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, as EW pointed out, has previously said that there’s “a future charted for characters post-The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don’t want to say much more than that.”

WandaVision is thought to tie directly into the upcoming Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange movie, which is already confirmed to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda. What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will tie into, however, remains unclear. Neither Mackie nor Stan have been attached to star in future MCU projects outside of What If…?, an animated series that promises to look at major moments in the MCU if they went down differently.

Spellman and director Kari Skogland said The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow the immediate aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. That film ended with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, passing his shield on to Sam Wilson, the Falcon. As he grabs the shield, he remarked that it “feels like it belongs to somebody else.” That line, it turns out, will be instrumental to the arc of the show.

“Our character has to come to terms with what that is," said Skogland. "He has to decide what carrying the shield is going to be. And he very much has feelings about what that future for the shield is—as does Bucky."