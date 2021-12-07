Evan Rachel Wood reportedly boosted her security at her home after Marilyn Manson threatened to “fuck” her 8-year-old son Jack, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The docs were allegedly part of a custody battle between Wood and ex-husband Jamie Bell and were filed back in April. Manson—real name Brian Warner—and his reported threats moved Wood to invest in bulletproof windows, a steel door, and a fence, as well as consider moving from Los Angeles to Nashville. In the purpoted docs, Wood said she was “very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles,” and that Manson makes her “extremely afraid.”

“I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family,” Wood reportedly claims in the documents.

Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by Wood, actress Esme Bianco, and more women, with Bianco suing him for sexual assault and battery. Just last week, TMZ reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives and the Special Victims Unit raided the shock rocker’s West Hollywood home, with police seizing hard drives. A recent Rolling Stone report found that Manson was accused of punishing women by forcing them into a soundproof room, which he called the “bad girls’ room.”

Wood allegedly claims in the latest legal documents that another victim said Manson took photos of her children and obtained one of their social security numbers.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Manson denied the allegations against him in a February Instagram post, calling the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.”