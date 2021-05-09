Even if you’re not a regular viewer of Saturday Night Live, you probably knew that last night’s guest—Elon Musk—was both highly anticipated and highly contested. Musk, the business magnate involved with both Tesla and SpaceX, was seemingly-criticized by some SNL cast members for his selection to serve as special guest on the May 8 episode of the long-running late-night comedy series. At the same time, economists and crypto pundits wondered if Musk’s tweeting about Dogecoin was going to cause the meme crypto coin to spike in value.

Well, now that it’s Sunday morning and the dust has settled, what did we learn from one of the more anticipated episodes of SNL in recent memory? Will Musk’s performance be as talked about in the coming days as Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar smash? Here are four takeaways from Elon Musk’s performance on last night’s show.