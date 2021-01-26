After three years of marriage, actor Elliot Page and dancer/choreographer Emma Portner are bringing their relationship to an end.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two said they made this decision after "much thought and careful consideration" and an initial separation in the summer of 2020.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," Page and Portner said, per People. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Per a separate report from TMZ, Page filed for divorce in Manhattan this week. The couple first revealed their surprise marriage in 2018.

In December of last year, the Oscar-nominated Juno and Umbrella Academy star shared an open letter announcing that he is transgender.

"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," the actor said. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

In the letter, Page also pointed to the violence many in the trans community often face, particularly those who are Black and Latinx trans women.

"To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands," he said.

Later that month, Page thanked fans and friends for their support.

"Your love and support has been the greatest gift," he said.