Elliot Page says the support he's received recently has been "the greatest gift."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Page wrote in an Instagram caption over the weekend. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other." Also included in Page's brief message were mentions of Transanta, which helps deliver gifts anonymously to trans youth in need, and the peer support and crisis hotline service Trans Lifeline.

At the top of the month, Page published an open letter in which he shared with fans that he's trans and his pronouns are he/they.

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," Page said in the letter. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes,' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture."

From there, Page pointed out a number of alarming statistics on violence against trans people, including the fact that 2020 has seen the murder of at least 40 trans people. The majority of those victims, Page added, were Black and Latinx trans women.

In a statement, a rep for GLAAD called Page "an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people."

Last year, Page appeared in the Netflix miniseries Tales of the City and co-directed the documentary There's Something in the Water. A second season of Umbrella Academy, meanwhile, was released this summer. The Netflix series, based on Gerard Way's comic of the same name, has since been renewed for a third season.