Early reactions for the James Gunn-directed movie The Suicide Squad have arrived and the folks that got to see it really enjoyed it.

Reactions from critics and journalists were pretty positive, with many saying the film was violent, gory, chaotic, funny, unique, and had some great acting. It definitely seems like the movie fully utilized its R-rating.

“Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening,” Digital Spy’s Movies Editor Ian Sandwell wrote. “It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly.”

Khal, Complex’s Pop Culture Deputy Editor, called the film “an ill experience” and added that Gunn delivered “a big bad of MADNESS that’s the most James Gunn film I’ve ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB film, IMO.”

The movie stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport​​​​​​​, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sylvester Stallone voicing King Shark, and others.

Looks like John Cena wasn’t lying when he told Comicbook.com that viewers “are not ready.”

The Suicide Squad will arrive to both movie theaters and HBO Max next month on August 6. Until then, you can read a sampling of some reactions to the upcoming DC movie below.