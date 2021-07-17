With his latest film Jungle Cruise set to hit theaters July 30, Dwayne Johnson took to social media on Friday to reveal that his next movie, DC Universe’s Black Adam, has already wrapped.

“That a wrap on Black Adam. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second,” Johnson tweeted on Friday. “I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.”

The Rock also took to Instagram to share a video of his last day on set.

“I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart for this experience. This has been a once in a lifetime for me,” he told the gathered crew members. “I’ve been a lucky, lucky guy to have the career that I’ve been so blessed with. But it doesn’t happen without teamwork and so many of you have been my family members over the years … Black Adam, it’s a career-definer for me.”

Black Adam is due in theaters on July 29, 2022. Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, will direct. The film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.