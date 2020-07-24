The legacy of Star Wars under the reign of the House of Mouse has seen more ups and downs than the series has had lightsaber battles. While the new set of movies started out promising, the ending was disappointing. The off-screen drama has seen the iconic series opt to trade the theatrical experience for streaming, with shows like The Mandalorian and a prequel series focused on Rogue One’s Cassian Andor leveraging Disney+ to tell the next wave of stories from the beloved franchise.

The galaxy of Disney+ programming seemingly got a little more expansive with a bit of recent news. As reported by the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube channel, multi-hyphenate Donald Glover is in negotiations to reprise his Solo role of Lando Calrissian in a solo series of his own. It makes sense the company would want to further the relationship and capitalize on a beloved character in the process; Glover’s interpretation of the Billy Dee Williams-originated character was a highlight of the tumultuous production. Plus, Disney has recently shown a penchant for continued collaborations (whether it be the failed Deadpool series, 2019’s remake of The Lion King actor, or the fact the studio now owns FX where Atlanta airs.)

Although Kessel Run Transmissions did accurately predict the recently announced Bad Batch animates series, this potential production is still just a rumor until LucasFilim confirms otherwise. Nevertheless, that won’t stop us from thinking about where in the wild world of Star Wars this Lando show could take audiences. Here are a few ideas.