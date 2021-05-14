In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Space Jam: A New Legacy actor Don Cheadle revealed that the star of the original Space Jam will be making an appearance in the forthcoming sequel: Michael Jordan. ​​​​​

“Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way that you would expect it,” Cheadle told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles.

The news arrives a little over a month after Warner Bros. released the official trailer for A New Legacy, which is slated to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

This time around, Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) is in the director’s chair with LeBron James—who also serves as a producer—in the starring role.

As with Jordan in the original Space Jam, LeBron plays a fictional version of himself. A New Legacy sees LeBron and his tech-accomplished son Dom (played by Cedric Joe) trapped in a “Server-verse” at the hands of a humanoid named Al G Rhythm (played by Cheadle).

Also among the Legacy cast are Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ceyair Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander, and more. Bugs Bunny is voiced by Eric Bauza, with other revered Looney Tunes characters—Sylvester, Daffy Duck, and Lola Bunny among them—also set to appear. Fans can also expect cameos from NBA and WNBA players including Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Diana Taurasi, Chiney Ogwumike, and more.