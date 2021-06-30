From June 29 through July 1, Funko’s POPapalooza 2021 is highlighting some of the upcoming Pop! music releases dropping in the near future. After seeing the likes of Green Day getting their shine yesterday, today we get our first look at what could be THE BEST Funko Pop! ever: DJ Khaled!

Holding a mic and rocking his “Grateful” Air Jordan 3s, this is the first time DJ Khaled—who recently scored his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Khaled Khaled—has been featured in a Funko Pop! figure. "It’s an exciting energy and time to partner with Funko on this product,” said DJ Khaled. “It’s a fun and innovative figure that I love and look forward to being in everyone’s home, school, or office. It’s We The Best…in all categories and looking forward to it ALL!"

Image via Funko

The Funko team sound like they had a fun time working on this particular Pop! figure. "We’re honored to have DJ Khaled join the Funko ranks as an official vinyl Pop!," said Funko Chief Executive Officer Brian Mariotti. "We’ve loved the process of designing a Pop! that fully encapsulates DJ Khaled’s iconic personality."

You can check out a few more shots of Khaled's Funko Pop! below, and pre-order the figure via Amazon.

Image via Funko