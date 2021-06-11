James Wan has delivered some major Aquaman 2 news.

The award-winning filmmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of photos from the film’s production meeting. The first image was a shot of his computer screen that revealed the sequel’s official title: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“The tide is rising,” he captioned the photo, which was reshared by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Though the details of Aquaman 2 have been kept under wraps, the title provides a little hint as to what the film will explore. Wan, who directed 2018’s Aquaman, shed some light on the second installment during last year’s DC FanDome panel, explaining how it would differ from the original.

“The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today,” he said, as reported by Collider. “That’s where it wants to go.”

The first Aquaman grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing movie in the DCEU. Wan and Peter Safran will produce the flick, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning as the writer. Actor Jason Momoa will also reprise his role as the titular superhero, alongside returning stars Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.