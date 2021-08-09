Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, and Jon Stewart are among those set to perform at Madison Square Garden for a benefit marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Deadline reports.

Entitled NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, the event was put together by Stewart and Davidson. The show will benefit various 9/11 charities, and will take place on Sept. 12. Others set to perform at the one-night-only comedy show include Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” said Stewart and Davidson in a joint statement. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.” Pete Davidson has been very open about the loss of his firefighter dad, who died in service on 9/11. Stewart, meanwhile, has been an important figure in helping get the September 11th Victim Compensation fund passed. He also has a documentary on the aftermath of 9/11 due to debut on Discovery+ on Sept. 9.

Early sale tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, and all attendees are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. General ticket sales begin on Friday, also at 12 p.m. ET. In addition to the vaccination requirements, no cell phones or recording devices will be permitted at the show.

Davidson’s involvement should come as no surprise, as he famously lost his firefighter father during the attack. His film, The King of Staten Island, helped him reckon with that loss. “One of the main reasons why I wanted to make this [movie] and tell this story was because I wanted this chapter in my life to be closed,” Davidson said last year. “Not forgotten, but I wanted to be able to move on and show that it’s okay to have issues and it’s okay to struggle and that you’re not alone and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”