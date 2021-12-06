Despite the controversy surrounding his latest comedy special The Closer, Netflix has announced that Dave Chappelle will play its Netflix Is a Joke 2022 comedy festival.

The fest, which was originally planned for 2020 before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place from April 29 to May 8, 2022 across 25 Los Angeles venues.

Other comedians featured at the stacked festival include John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Tina Fey, Tim Robinson, Jerry Seinfeld, Hasan Minhaj, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Ellen DeGeneres, and Conan O’Brien among countless others. The event will also include an LGBTQ+ comedy celebration, featuring Margaret Cho, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, and Eddie Izzard.

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix,” said Netflix's stand-up and comedy formats director Robbie Praw, per Deadline. “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

