Actor Danny Masterson has been ordered by a judge to stand trial after three women testified that he raped them almost 20 years ago.

The “That ‘70s Show” star was ordered to trial by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo as he faces three counts of rape by force or fear, which could result in up to 45 years in prison. In a preliminary hearing, the judge said she found the women’s testimonies credible, as CBS Los Angeles reported that Masterson was directed to surrender his passport before the time of arraignment, which will reportedly be on June 7. He’s currently out on $3.3 million bail.

One woman said Masterson raped her in his Los Angeles home in 2003, another woman said he raped her in 2001 during a relationship and the third woman said he also raped her in 2003.

The 45-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys claim that, because the alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2003, memories could not have been accurate. Attorney Sharon Appelbaum said that “memories fade and memories change.” Masterson’s lead attorney is Thomas Mesereau, who also defended Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in sexual misconduct cases, and who suggested that the allegations had something to do with religious bias, as his client is a Scientologist, which all three women are formerly.

District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said he didn’t feel anything was “coordinated” about the three women’s testimonies, as Masterson’s legal team insists.

“These were not rehearsed statements,” Mueller said. “They were heartfelt, and they each had their versions of what happened. If there is any consistency in these statements, it was because the defendant was consistent in these acts.”