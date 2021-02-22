As part of an interview he was having with a guy he gets mistaken for a lot (see: Elijah Wood), Daniel Radcliffe said that looking back at his acting during the Harry Potter era gives him intense embarrassment.

To put it in perspective for non-adolescent movie stars (me...and I assume you?) he wondered to the Empire Magazine audience how they’d feel looking back on their teens. To give full context he did so while expressing gratitude for being able to figure out what he likes to do (acting) at a real young age.

“It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he said while laughing, per Digital Spy. “I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.

“I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously, but yeah, it’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’ There’s so much in there that it’s almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

Speaking of that opening line, both Wood and Radcliffe also touched on the subject of being mistaken for one another. As many an actor has spoken about that in the past, people don’t always get it straight before bugging them.

“Once I was in an elevator, just me and one other person and I could feel them looking at me intently,” Wood said. “Just before the door opened, he finally got up the courage, pointed at me and said, ‘Harry Potter!’ I said, ‘No!’ and I walked away.”

Radcliffe added to that by saying he’s had nearly identical experiences and responses. “Though we’re both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say that we don’t exactly look alike,” he said. “But the idea of us is exactly the same. When people say to me, ‘Lord of the Rings!’ I literally just say, ‘Nope. The other one.’”