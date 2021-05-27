It seems Danai Gurira will have a much stronger presence within the MCU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Okoye in a Black Panther spinoff series for Disney+. Details surrounding the deal, which was reportedly brokered by Hollywood attorney Jamie Mandelbaum, have not been revealed; however, THR reports the untitled “origins” series will be produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

The news comes just months after Coogler confirmed he had signed an exclusive five-year TV deal with the Walt Disney Company, where he will develop various projects, including a Black Panther drama series centered on the fictional nation off Wakanda.

This story is being updated.