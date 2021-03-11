While on Good Morning America, Snowfall star Damson Idris recalled a story where he was roasted by Jay-Z on a birthday Zoom call.

“So my friend says, ‘Jump on Zoom, it’s our friend Lennie’s birthday.’ So I jump on the Zoom, and immediately everyone’s laughing because I’m topless, I thought there was gonna be four people in there—there’s 40 people in there,” Idris says.

He then broke into a hilarious Hov impersonation and described how the Roc Nation mogul swiftly called him out for being shirtless.

“I hear a distinctive voice and [he’s] like, ‘Eh man, this man’s in here topless with his nipples out and he got the grey headboard. Who’s in charge of the Zoom? Yo, Shafer you in charge of the Zoom? Yeah, you see that guy Damson? Kick him out.’”

It was all in good fun, and comedian Lil Rel confirmed Idris’ story, saying Hov was roasting everyone during the gathering, so when he logged on shirtless in bed, it was over.

The Zoom birthday celebration was for legendary photographer Lenny Santiago, aka Kodaklens on Instagram, who has shot iconic photos for Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and several other celebrities, many of whom were on the Zoom call, as described by Idris. Lenny also confirmed the story, commenting “funniest shit ever” under a repost of the interview from the Jasmine Brand.

On the bright side, at least Idris had this embarrassing moment on Zoom and not in person.