Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31.

LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“During her last year I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her,” Hans, owner of JHP Films, which co-produced her 2020 film Always Dahlia Sky, told AVN. “This will take a long time to get over, if it’s even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much.”

Sky had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She mentioned her diagnosis in a tweet just a few months ago.

Sky had been working in the adult film industry since 2010 when she originally went by the name Bailey Blue, but changed it in 2014 after receiving a cease and desist from a clothing company that trademarked the moniker.