The first trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog—Paramount’s live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s book series by Norman Bridwell—touched down Tuesday, and features the giant pet in his full CGI glory.

Clifford, which was directed by Walt Becker, follows a young girl named Emily Elizabeth, played by relative newcomer Darby Camp. Emily, who’s not like all the other kids, happens upon a mystical pet shop where chooses—you guessed it—Clifford to be her brand new pet.

Eventually, as the name implies, Clifford grows to a gigantic size, and Emily and her Uncle Casey, played by Jack Whitehall, must escape an evil genetics company that wants to capture Clifford for what are clearly nefarious purposed.

“How big is he going to get?” Emily asks John Cleese’s character in the trailer, who tells her that it depends “on how much you love him.”

Rounding out the cast are Izaac Wang, the aforementioned Cleese, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, Sienna Guillory, Kenan Thompson, and Rosie Perez.

Along with the trailer dropping, the official Twitter account for the movie wrote that with every heart emoji commented or share that the trailer gets, the studio will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization.

When the initial announcement was made last year that Clifford would be getting a live-action remake, people were freaked out, questioning why there needed to be a realistic version of the children’s book character. We will say that he looks better than that first movie version of Sonic the Hedgehog, but that’s not saying much.

Check out the first trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog up top.