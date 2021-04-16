Chrissy Teigen couldn’t stay away from Twitter for very long.

Thursday marked the return of the author to the social media platform: “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote. “I choose to take the bad with the good!!

In another tweet, she responded to a follower asking her what she’s been doing in the meantime. “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles,” Teigen responded.

She announced her departure from Twitter on March 24, writing, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she tweeted. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Prior to her farewell, in February, she asked Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she could “flourish” as she once did—even though she asked for the @POTUS follow in the first place. But the pressure was too much for her to handle, and was forcing her to censor herself.

“bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote, once Biden unfollowed her.