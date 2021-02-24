“Fuck” and “shit,” among other sentence enhancers, have returned to Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter after the official POTUS account honored her wishes by unfollowing her.

As you may or may not recall, the @POTUS handle—now operated by the Joe Biden administration—was noticed last month for its following of the reliably entertaining Cravings: Hungry for More author. As of Jan. 20, for example, the handle was only following 11 people, with Teigen among them as a rare instance of a non-administration follow.

Teigen herself had requested (then celebrated) the follow, telling fans at the time she was looking forward to POTUS tweets that wouldn’t fall under the “unhinged” category. In subsequent days, however, Teigen found the pressure of a POTUS follow was indeed having an impact on her ability to tweet freely.

Tuesday night, Teigen publicly requested an unfollow from the POTUS account so that she could “flourish” again on the platform.

“I love you,” she said. “It’s not you. It’s me.” And not long after that, Teigen’s request was honored, resulting in that aforementioned pairing of “fuck” and “shit” as a celebration of sorts.

“Suck the d I am FREE!” Teigen added of this development:

A few hours later, the discussion had shifted to the topic of Popeyes’ fried Cajun fish sandwich.

It’s worth noting here, of course, that Teigen’s Twitter interactions with the previous (single-term) POTUS resulted in her being blocked. That same single-term POTUS, however, was ultimately suspended from Twitter forever due to the risk of inciting further violence in the wake of the fatal Capitol riot.