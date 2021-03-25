Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter days are over. At least for now.

On Wednesday night, the model/media personality announced her decision to leave the platform, citing the negativity it has contributed to her life. Teigen thanked everyone for all their support throughout her 10-year Twitter run, in which she became known for her headline-making “clap backs.”

“I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote. “But it’s time for me to say good-bye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

It’s no secret that Teigen has had a lot of success on social media, garnering more than 13.7 million Twitter followers, including fellow celebrities and a slew of political figures. The 35-year-old has used the platform to share throwback photos, food recipes, political takes, and some heart-wrenching reflections; the most notable of which were her 2020 tweets about her miscarriage.

Teigen also had her fair share of Twitter feuds, taking aim at everyone from former President Donald Trump and ex-Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. She also had some mild drama with food writer Alison Roman, who criticized Teigen’s successful lifestyle brand.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” Roman told the New Consumer in 2020. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

Teigen made her Twitter private following the drama.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me,” Teigen explained on Wednesday. “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not … I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised … I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.”

Teigen’s Twitter account was deactivated as of press time. You can check out screenshots of her announcement below.