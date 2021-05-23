SNL is going out on top.

For tonight’s season finale, the cast look back at the season. Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson started things off by sharing what was crazy about the year. Each cast member talked about doing the show during the pandemic, as well as highlighted some memorable moments like when Musk dressed up like Wario.

Chris Rock, who hosted the premiere in October, returned to the show. He reflected on how much has changed since hosting many months ago. “Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted,” he said. “I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest but he couldn’t do it because he was running for president. Remember that? Also, the week I was here, the sitting president who said COVID would disappear, got COVID.”

After a controversial week with Elon Musk hosting, SNL gave a surprisingly light-hearted cold open last week on the recent CDC mandate surrounding masks.

Kate McKinnon’s Anthony Fauci explained the new CDC mask mandate to the audience, and then hammered the point home with a series of examples set forth by “doctors,” who all played out different scenarios about when masks would and would not be allowed. The scenarios were depicted by a handful of SNL greats such as Pete Davidson and Bowen Yang. With Keegan-Michael Key at the helm, last week’s episode felt like a return to form for the show, which faced significant controversy the week before when Elon Musk hosted. With Anya Taylor-Joy set to close out Season 46 tonight, along with the debut of a new song by Lil Nas X, tonight’s season finale is sure to be a thrill.