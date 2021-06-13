Chris Hemsworth celebrated Chris Evans’ milestone birthday by trolling him in a birthday message.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote. However, instead of posting a photo with Evans, he posted a photo of himself with Chris Pratt in what seems to be a shot from behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Hemsworth as Thor and Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Fans took their turns joking in the comments, with one writing, “Chris Evans looks different,” and another remarking, “Man. Chris has changed over the years.” Others even playfully said that was actually Chris Pine and not Evans. While Hemsworth and Pratt are back filming a Marvel flick, Evans’ Captain America seems to be no more, particularly with his demise at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, in January a report emerged saying he was in talks to make a return. This was something Evans didn’t even know himself, tweeting, “News to me.”

In March, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige responded to the report, suggesting that Captain America’s reprisal isn’t happening. “I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”