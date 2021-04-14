A civil lawsuit has been filed against Chet Hanks by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, that accuses him of assaulting her, KPRC-TV reports.

The same suit, which was filed in Fort Bend County, Texas on Monday, alleges assault, battery and emotional distress by Hanks towards Parker. It also says that Hanks has a pattern of domestic abuse, and claims that he assaulted her on multiple occasions.

At the end of March a video surfaced online showing Hanks with a bloodied face after what appears to have been a violent altercation between the two. TMZ reported that the video was filmed on January 8 at Hanks’ Sugarland, Texas property.

The footage, which was was shot by Hanks, shows him with a head wound saying, “This bitch just attacked me with a knife.” Parker then immediately denies that accusation. Another person overheard in the home can be heard agreeing with Parker’s version of events. Parker then says “You pushed me,” to which Hanks responds “Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story.”

A lawsuit filed earlier this month saw Hanks’ attorney say that the two broke off their relationship in January because Parker “fraudulently made charges to [Chet’s] debit card” that ended up totaling more than $5,000. That would appear to be the quarrel that preceded the events in the video above.

It was also revealed months ago that Parker had gotten a restraining order against Hanks.

The two had been sharing two residences, the one in Texas, and another in California.

Attorneys Kevin Murray and D’Angelo Lowe, who are representing Parker, said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference that Hanks was repeatedly seen abusing their client.

“This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker,” Murray said, per Page Six.

Lowe also criticized authorities for their handling of the January incident, saying that criminal charges were submitted to and denied by local prosecutors.

Marty Singer, Hanks’ attorney, called the claims “a shakedown” in statement to the New York Post.