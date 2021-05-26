Howard University announced on Wednesday that its freshly re-established college of fine arts will be named in honor of former student Chadwick Boseman, Variety reports.

Led by former professor Dean Phylicia Rashad, who was also a mentor of Boseman’s, the school will be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” Boseman’s family said in a statement. “His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”

Boseman had previously spoken glowingly about Rashad’s mentorship. The move to have her lead the newly re-established school was met with support from Boseman’s family and his wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman.

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” said Ledward-Boseman. “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Boseman died at age 43 in August 2020 following a private battle against cancer. The news came as a shock to fans and friends of the actor. In 2018, he gave a commencement speech at Howard University, praising students who protested while the school’s infamous embezzlement scandal unfolded.