CASETiFY has just unveiled its latest collaboration with Champion Athleticwear, with the limited-edition collection drawing inspiration from Champion’s collegiate legacy.

Giving the global lifestyle imprint’s signature phone accessories a fresh, sporty look, the lineup of custom products pays tribute to Champion’s long-running reputation as a leader in making authentic athletic apparel.

The collection introduces limited-edition tech accessories and new lifestyle products, incorporating genuine materials associated with both brands, such as Champion’s iconic Reverse Weave™ used throughout their signature apparel pieces.

The collaboration boasts reimagined jocktags, Champion graphics, and vintage logo throwbacks on CASETiFY’s military grade Impact series, Material Cases, and Crossbody styles. The new sweatshirt-inspired accessories are part of CASETiFY’s year-long 10th anniversary celebration, which introduces new products paying homage to its partners, launching throughout 2021.

“Bringing on a brand partner like Champion is a game changer for CASETiFY,” said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. “We’re two brands that value innovation and pushing the boundaries of our industries, so we’ve carried that mission into this collection. These designs are made to summon your inner champion.”

Customers can join the waitlist for priority access to shop the Champion x CASETiFY collection at casetify.com/champion, with products shipping worldwide on launch day, May 21, 2021. Get a closer look at the collaboration below.

