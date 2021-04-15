While Sacha Baron Cohen has said he won’t be making a third Borat movie, fans will still get to see more of the character thanks to some previously unseen footage on the way.

A multi-part special entitled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine will be coming to Amazon Prime Video soon, and will feature both extended and deleted scenes, Variety reports. To coincide with Thursday’s announcement, Amazon also shared a teaser featuring some of the unused and behind-the-scenes footage from the hit sequel, which you can watch above.

“In many months since stolen election in America, it turned out that thousands of valid votes were tragically counted,” Borat opens the trailer. Among the scenes teased, are some scary looking run-ins with the QAnon crowd at the anti-masker rally he goes to near the end of the original film, and a scene in which his daughter, Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, asks a makeup artist to make her look “like R. Kelly.” The end of the trailer even shows him breaking character, telling his driver to “just keep going” after a tense encounter.

There’s no release date yet, but the news comes not long after the mockumentary sequel received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Bakalova at the 93rd Academy Awards. This week, Bakalova sat down for an interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and spoke about what it was like to receive an Oscar nomination.

“He’s been the greatest mentor that every actor can dream for,” she remarked of Cohen, who she says is among her favorite dramatic actors as well as one of the best comedy actors. “I’m super excited, I’ve been watching the Oscars ever since I was 15, 16.”

Watch Bakalova’s interview with Stephen Colbert above.