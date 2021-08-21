A new Birds of Prey spin-off featuring heroine Black Canary is in the works, and its set to star Jurnee Smollet with writing by her Lovecraft Country collaborator Misha Green, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The pair will team up again for the spin-off of Warner Bros.’ 2020 DC film Birds of Prey, where Smollet will reprise her role as Canary. The Black Canary film will be produced by Sur Kroll, who produced the initial film, which was released in February 2020 and grossed $201.8 million worldwide.

The DC character has been around since the ‘40s, and has been associated with Green Arrow since the ‘60s. The HBO Max film will follow others like Batgirl and Blue Beetle, and a Black Superman series.

After the second season of Lovecraft was tossed away, the actress took on roles in the Jennifer Lopez-starring The Mother, and will be making her directoral feature debut in an upcoming Tomb Raider project.

When the second iteration of Lovecraft was axed, Green took to Twitter to share that it would have been called “Supremacy” and shared a U.S. map split into four sections or nations.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline months back. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”