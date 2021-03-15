While Sunday night’s Grammys went off without any real controversy, the same can’t be said for the show’s premiere ceremony.

Once again, Bill Burr got the people talking with a racy joke about identity politics. Burr began his presenting gig with some pretty innocuous jokes about his portion of the show not being televised.



“Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”



He also joked about not being able to pronounce a nominees name, which isn’t too controversial by Burr’s standards.

That’s when things got dicey.



While presenting best Tropical Latin album, Burr joked, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

Shortly after his appearance, Burr was trending on Twitter. As the New York Post points out, the comedian’s usual group of detractors and defenders were going at each other on social media.

Here’s a detractor:

And here’s a defender:

You get the idea.



And while we don’t have a live look at Burr himself, our guess he’s smiling.