The Floridian governor, Ron DeSantis, has been making headlines throughout the pandemic, most recently for standing in the way of mask mandates in a state well known for very bad COVID-19 numbers. Now, comedian Bill Burr has joined the sustained criticism of Florida’s governor, using the latest headlines as a jumping-off point to highlight the inherent idiocy of pandemic denialism.

In the opening moments of the latest episode of his Monday Morning podcast, out Monday, Burr first gave a special shout-out to “news junkies” before reading out a few current headlines he happened upon while recording.

“[Ron] DeSantis, whoever this guy is—and they have the most grumpiest looking photo ever—this guy is starting to build his stature in 2024 and he says he disagrees on mask mandates,” Burr said.