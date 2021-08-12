For those who were around to experience it, the Cribs era of MTV is fondly remembered for—among other things—the presence of ill-advised pet tigers and mid-tour outfit changes.

Wednesday night, MTV revived the revered series, which originally launched in 2000 and spurred at least one once-ubiquitous catchphrase. Starring in the fist 30-minute episode of the revived Cribs is Big Sean, who earlier this year gave a separate house tour to the folks at Architectural Digest.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said last month when announcing the series’ return. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

For those who miss the OG version of the look-at-my-house saga, the new Cribs largely maintains that same energy. In the first episode, which also features The Challenge host TJ Lavin, Sean gives viewers a fairly thorough look at his Los Angeles-area abode. And as longtime fans surely expected, the flow-focused space does indeed make for a “zenned out” environment.

First up on the tour of the home—which boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and nearly 11,000 square feet of living space—is a look at a custom art piece Sean had made commemorating “One Man Can Change the World,” his 2015 Kanye West and John Legend collab.

“It’s a song I wrote about my grandma,” Sean explains. “My grandma was a real g. She’s sadly not with us here today but she was definitely somebody who was worth paying respect to.”

Another highlight of particularly high envy value is the home’s secret club area. Outside the entrance, lucky guests are met with a sign alerting them to a policy forbidding the use of phones and cameras. And once inside the club space, the fact that Slash of Guns N’ Roses previously owned this home becomes strikingly clear.

“When I bought the house, Slash had this whole club down here and they were like, ‘You can turn this into whatever you want,’” Sean recalls. “I’m like, bro, you fucking kidding me? This is Slash’s club!”

Elsewhere, Sean gives fans a glimpse at his home studio—featuring a distant window view of his old one-bedroom apartment—and his art-filled gaming room.

Episodes of Cribs air on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Select vintage seasons of Cribs are also available on Paramount+ and via the MTV site.