Video games started off in arcades, but when technology got a little more saavy, they started to shift in the comfort of our own homes. Whether it was Duck Hunt back in the day or Grand Theft Auto today, it’s not always fun when you’re trying to wait your turn. Video games are not always meant to be played with multiple players but can are so much fun when can be.

Online co-op and multiplayer games are the perfect opportunity to show of your video gaming skills, whether it be in a team-based setting or not. From Call of Duty iterations to Borderlands 2 to Fortnite, there are a ton of options for you to pick from. So grab your favorite console, rally the troops, and get ready for some good, maybe not-so-clean, in-game fun.

These are the best video games to play with friends.