If you think you’re being catfished on a dating app, you might want some confirmation first.

Actor, filmmaker, and expert coffee holder Ben Affleck allegedly went out of his way to make his identity known after matching with actress and author Nivine Jay on dating app Raya. In a new TikTok that’s surely made its rounds on the internet this week, Jay shares that she matched with Batman himself on the app, only to unmatch with him because she thought he wasn’t the real Ben Affleck. That’s when things got a bit out of hand.

After unmatching with Ben, Jay claims that the 48-year-old actor slid into her DMs with a promising video message asking her why it went down as it did. Chaos ensues.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me,” Ben apparently said in the clip. “It’s me!”

Jays’ TikTok was appropriately captioned “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram,” and to go along with a popular trend, put to the tune of Real Housewives of New Jersey song “Waking Up in the Morning” by Gia Giudice.

But in the past, Affleck has claimed he was being impersonated on dating apps like Raya, having never used them. Still, the new clip is pretty convincing and has kept the internet on its toes.

“I am not on any websites, I have no songs,” Affleck previously said on Good Morning America. “I am not on Tinder, Grinder, Grindr [?], Brinder [???], Grinder, Bumble, Humble. I am not on any of them. I have no judgment about people who are. Great… But not me.”

Navine, who has spent some time as a comedian, told E! News that she didn’t intend to offend the actor by uploading the clip, but rather wanted to poke fun at herself.

‘I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,’ she said. ‘l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.’

