On Wednesday, the long-awaited Avengers Campus finally had its opening ceremony at Disneyland Park, and two MCU stars helped introduce it all.

Disney Parks’ Josh D’Amaro, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and Marvel head Kevin Feige were all on hand at the ceremony, while Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd also took to the stage to help open the new attraction, which you can watch at the 27-minute mark of the video above. A number of other stars including Paul Bettany, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu also showed up in pre-recorded messages. The way Mackie was introduced to the stage, however, was particularly special.

“From Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the real Captain America, Anthony Mackie,” said Feige, with Mackie coming on stage with Captain America’s iconic shield. “I’ve loved being a part of these movies,” he said. “When Sam Wilson finally became Captain America, it was a moment all about the future. A moment where kids from all races can look at Captain America and maybe see a little bit of themselves.”

Fans also had fun with Paul Rudd’s appearance, with most of the focus on his pink suit.

As for the MCU-themed attraction, which opens to the public on Friday, there’s a new Spider-Man ride called Web Slingers and plenty of restaurants with references to Marvel’s extensive history. There’s even a Shawarma truck in reference to a beloved scene in the very first Avengers film, and the Pym Test Kitchen. At one point, Spider-Man himself made an appearance.

"We’re excited to finally open up the gates and let everybody in," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scot Drake said on Wednesday. "We had 70-plus years of stories and amazing characters to pull from, 23 epic films, and for us it was, ‘What is the best way to get our guests right in the middle of those stories, right in the middle of the action?’"