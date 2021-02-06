It has just been reported that Armie Hammer has been dropped from the talent and media agency WME amidst his cannibal DM scandal that has been unfolding over the last few weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WME has parted ways with Hammer in a move that follows suit to many other teams separating themselves from the actor amid this controversy. Sources have also said that Hammer’s publicist no longer works with him as well.

Digging into where this all began is a wild ride, but in summary, some anonymous DM’s surfaced on Instagram via an account called @houseofeffie, which claimed to be from Hammer.

Then, several women have come forward backing screenshots that are allegedly from Hammer where he talks about having rape fantasies, the desire to inflict pain on his partners, and one in which the actor reportedly said he was “100% a cannibal.” While some celebrities like Bella Thorne have tried to defend Hammer, calling the claims ridiculous, an overwhelming number of women have since come forward to say that they have experienced things similar when interacting with him.

The only word from Hammer himself came in the form of a statement where the actor denied these claims and said that they are simply attacks on him and his character.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer and his legal team continue to deny the allegations.