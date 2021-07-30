On the latest episode of Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran denied rumors that a social media campaign by Johnny Depp fans calling for Amber Heard’s removal from the upcoming sequel had any influence on his casting decisions.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” Safran said. “You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

“One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitterverse,” Safran continued, “but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

The comments come just a month after director James Wan announced on Instagram that the highly anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently in production.