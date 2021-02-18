Apryl Jones has found herself in the news again, this time speaking on her relationship with Omarion and their time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

“That whole situation with me and O on Love & Hip Hop was completely controlled. I never even wanted to do freakin’ reality TV,” Jones said in a new interview with MadameNoire. She revealed Omarion’s team wanted to dispel rumors about his sexuality. “His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors.”

She continued, “So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great. If you love somebody, you’re going to do it, but it just felt controlled. I wasn’t really myself.”

Jones also explained that she was pregnant both times she was on the show. “When I came out of that relationship, which was fully fucking controlled and it was a lot going on, I was like ‘Oh my God,’” she continued. “I totally lost myself in that. Now I’m back to being the fun Apryl, the Apryl who doesn’t give a fuck. I would have went on the show doing that but because I had respect for him I was like, ‘Alright, let me shut up.’ People don’t pay attention to the fact that when you’re in a relationship, you have to take all of that into account. You’re protecting somebody. You’re essentially wanting to make that person happy so you’re willing to do whatever it takes to do that. I think that was my case, and it didn’t serve me. But it served him, so as long as it served somebody, shit, that’s fine. I’m good.”

Jones made headlines last week when she was spotted with Dr. Dre, leading to reports that the pair were dating. According to HipHopDX, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter later confirmed that Apryl and Dre have been dating for a while now. Slaughter said Dre has basically “wifed up” Jones, but that the mogul didn’t want anyone to know. Slaughter also alleged someone from Dr. Dre’s team threatened her.

“I don’t take kindly to threats,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’m trying to save it for the interview tomorrow but I don’t know if I can hold it…how dare you send a n***a to bang my muthafuckin’ line and threaten me? I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir! And it wasn’t negative.”