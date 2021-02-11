Despite going through a very public divorce, Dr. Dre has sparked rumors he’s dating Arpyl Jones.

Dre was spotted entering BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, with a woman who was later identified as Jones by the The Shade Room. Jones is a singer-songwriter, a Love and Hip-Hop star, and the mother of Omarion’s children. The duo was also photographed leaving the restaurant together.

This week, Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young asked the court in their divorce case to question whether he had funded the lifestyles of any of his alleged mistresses. Young filed for divorce last June, and has alleged that three women had intimate relationships with her estranged husband during their 25 years of marriage. One of these women, she claims, bought a $2 million home in 2019, and she suspects Dre might have covered at least some of the cost.

Dre has agreed to pay Young $2 million in temporary spousal support, but their divorce case ran into some delays after his hospitalization for a brain aneurysm last month.