Apple is currently halfway through its two-year plan to switch from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicone. Up to this point, Apple users have seen the Macbook Air, the Macbook Pro 13-in., and Mac Mini all powered by the M1 chip, and this week Apple is adding the 24-in. iMac to that lineup. But what did Apple change, and is a Desktop computer something the average consumer would want in 2021?

We got our hands on Apple’s iMac 24-in., and after a brief tutorial of what we were to look out for, we got to work, spending our life with the 24-in. iMac for a weekend. Here’s what we learned about the iMac, what we liked, and if we think this will be the centerpiece of our lives. A forever computer, if you will.