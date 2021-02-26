New reports continue to shed light on Joss Whedon’s long history of toxic and abusive behavior toward actors and crew members, especially women, on set.

Variety recently interviewed 11 folks who worked on the sets of Whedon’s shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, many of whom confirmed or expanded on prior allegations made against the writer/producer for his inappropriate and allegedly cruel behavior. Overall, Variety characterized a “pattern of inappropriate, imperious and disparaging behavior toward those who worked for him.”

Actress Charisma Carpenter, of both shows, released a statement on February 10 accusing Whedon of “abusive” behavior on the set of Buffy. An anonymous source corroborated Carpenter’s allegations saying that the actress often discussed the treatment as “very, very bad,” “mean-spirited” and “verbal abuse” at the time it was happening.

Sources also confirmed Whedon’s troubling relationship with actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who was a teen at the time of the show. Trachtenberg released a statement following Carpenter’s where she alleged that there was a “rule” on set that Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her.

A source confirmed with Variety that “an effort was made by those around Trachtenberg to ensure the young actor was never alone with Whedon” following an improper verbal exchange between Whedon and the Trachtenberg, though it’s unclear what was said.

Long before the time of #MeToo, former employees characterized the set of these hit ‘90s shows as a “operating like high school” and a “chaotic, highly competitive, toxic workplace.” At the time Whedon was in his 30s and reportedly received little executive oversight. Sources also point to the producer’s multiple affairs with actresses on the set, which had been previously discussed by his ex wife Kai Cole in her 2017 piece for The Wrap, as contributing to the toxic and inappropriate environment on set.

Whedon’s behavior is made even more troubling given that Buffy has long been heralded for its feminist themes. The show’s badass star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has also addressed the controversy supporting those who have called out her former boss.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” she wrote on Instagram. “I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Previously actor Ray Fisher also called out Whedon for “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” on the set of Justice League, with the support of Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.

Read Variety’s entire report here.