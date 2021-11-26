Andrew Garfield was left feeling like it was “Christmas in my body” after receiving a surprise video from the cast of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Garfield revealed a month ago that Cobra Kai had become his “obsession,” and expressed his frustration with how long he had to wait for Season 4 to come out. From the moment that he was informed that “some people” wanted to send him “a little note,” the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor became immediately emotional.

One by one, members of the Cobra Kai cast gave him a shout out, but it wasn’t until he saw Ralph Macchio and William Zabka appeared on the screen that Garfield lost it and exhibited some true fanboy behavior. When the video concluded, Garfield was at a loss for words, but teared up a bit as he tried to sum up what he was feeling in that moment.

“They know I exist. It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas. Forget Season 4, that’s going to keep me going for years,” Garfield said. “I’m very moved and touched by that, gosh. Life can be okay, sometimes. Life can be really nice, that was one of the best moments of my life. I wish it wasn’t true, but it is.”

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will launch on Dec. 31. Netflix announced in August that the series had been renewed for a fifth season.